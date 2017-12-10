Kobe Bryant Tried To Motivate Lonzo Ball By Saying He Needs To ‘Get Better Now’

#NBA Jumpstart #Kobe Bryant #LA Lakers
12.09.17 1 hour ago 3 Comments

Getty Image

Everyone has a take on Lonzo Ball. Some are helpful, like Kevin Garnett’s sage advice for the rookie point guard. Others are worried about his place in the Lakers organization or the impact of his father on the young star.

It’s always interesting to hear the advice people have for Ball, even if there’s no real reason for that person to give the advice, or any reason Lonzo should take it. But when it comes to the Lakers, advice from Kobe Bryant is worth heeding.

Bryant spoke to Chris McGee on Spectrum SportsNet’s ‘Connected With’ and the interview inevitably broached the subject of Ball, who has had his struggles in his rookie season.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Jumpstart#Kobe Bryant#LA Lakers
TAGSKOBE BRYANTLA LAKERSLonzo BallNBA Jumpstart

Best Of 2017

All The Best Folk Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Folk Albums Of 2017, Ranked

12.08.17 1 day ago
All The Best Electronic And Experimental Records Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Electronic And Experimental Records Of 2017, Ranked

and 12.08.17 1 day ago
All The Best R&B Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best R&B Albums Of 2017, Ranked

12.08.17 1 day ago
Uproxx Publisher Jarret Myer’s Favorite Albums Of 2017

Uproxx Publisher Jarret Myer’s Favorite Albums Of 2017

12.08.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
All The Best Country Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Country Albums Of 2017, Ranked

and 12.07.17 2 days ago
All The Best Pop Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Pop Albums Of 2017, Ranked

12.07.17 2 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP