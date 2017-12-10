Getty Image

Everyone has a take on Lonzo Ball. Some are helpful, like Kevin Garnett’s sage advice for the rookie point guard. Others are worried about his place in the Lakers organization or the impact of his father on the young star.

It’s always interesting to hear the advice people have for Ball, even if there’s no real reason for that person to give the advice, or any reason Lonzo should take it. But when it comes to the Lakers, advice from Kobe Bryant is worth heeding.

Bryant spoke to Chris McGee on Spectrum SportsNet’s ‘Connected With’ and the interview inevitably broached the subject of Ball, who has had his struggles in his rookie season.