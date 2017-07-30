Getty Image

There aren’t many athletes who are more synonymous with one city that Kobe Bryant is with Los Angeles. Even though he isn’t from the west coast originally, Kobe spent his entire career wearing the purple and gold and is one of the best players in Laker history. He helped bring the franchise five rings and carved out a legendary career that will be enshrined in the Hall of Fame as soon as possible.

So it makes sense that Kobe would be the perfect person to welcome a new team to the city. That happened on Saturday, when he showed up to the Los Angeles Chargers‘ first team meeting during their first camp since the big move to the City of Angels.