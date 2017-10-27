Kobe Bryant Wants Michael Jordan To Induct Him Into The Basketball Hall Of Fame

Sports Writer
10.27.17

Kobe Bryant will be a no-question first-ballot Hall of Famer when he gains eligibility in 2021. Between Bryant and Tim Duncan, that Hall of Fame class is going to be one for the ages. While one could probably assume Gregg Popovich will be the person inducting Duncan, the Bryant induction is a lot more complicated.

The truth is, Kobe Bryant’s competitive nature resulted in a lot of burned bridges. He’s had major issues with the two most likely induction speech candidates, Phil Jackson and Shaquille O’Neal. And while those relationships are in a much better place now, it isn’t a lock that Bryant would pick either one of those guys to induct him into the Hall of Fame. He doesn’t have a Gregg Popovich to fall back on.

Complex sat down with Kobe Bryant for an interview in Paris at Nike’s “Le Quartier” event, and asked him about his eventual Hall of Fame induction. While Kobe did name Jackson as a potential induction speech candidate, his other option would create quite a moment.

