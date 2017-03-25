Getty Image

Kobe Bryant probably hasn’t had the opportunity to sit on a couch, chill out, and watch basketball on a nightly basis in years. Whether he was playing the game or trying to work his way back onto the court after an injury, Kobe’s life for the last two decades or so has likely featured a lot of busy nights where he can’t spend time watching hoops.

As we learned on Saturday, Kobe is still adjusting to life as a basketball fan and not an active basketball player. During an appearance on SC6 with Jemele Hill and Michael Smith, Kobe explained that he wasn’t able to watch any NBA game he wanted until recently. That’s because up until last month, the future Hall of Famer didn’t know that he didn’t have NBA League Pass as part of his cable package.