Getty Image

If you were one of the nation’s top young shooting guards in 2007, you likely got an invite to the Kobe Bryant Nike Skills Academy. The camp put the best amateur two guards in America through a series of workouts, and of course, they got the opportunity to talk to the best shooting guard on earth at the time.

It’s about as massive of an honor as you could get considering the time and those who were in attendance. Learning how to play shooting guard at a camp run by Nike and Kobe Freakin’ Bryant was a huge deal, and thanks to Kevin Ding, we got to see the roster for the camp before the Lakers officially retired Bryant’s numbers.

Check out this (crumpled) roster I found from 2007 and the first Nike Kobe Skills Academy—and how many of those kids, including little-hyped @StephenCurry30, are now deep into their NBA careers. #Ko8be24 pic.twitter.com/7L4M3i0KrW — KEVIN DING (@KevinDing) December 18, 2017

At a quick glance, this list is absolutely insane. A number of future pros made the list, whether they be high schoolers who became stars like Klay Thompson and DeMar DeRozan; high schoolers who have had solid careers like Tyreke Evans, Jrue Holiday, and Lance Stephenson; high schoolers who spent some time in the league like Xavier Henry and Malcolm Lee; or college players who got to the NBA.

How important was this opportunity to these then-kids? Here’s a video from the camp that shows a handful of young ballers talking about getting the chance to prove themselves while learning how to play the two guard from Bryant.