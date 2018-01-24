Kobe Bryant Earned An Oscar Nomination For His Animated Short ‘Dear Basketball’

01.24.18 7 hours ago 3 Comments

Getty Image

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominees for this year’s Oscars on Tuesday, and as expected, Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water and Martin McDonagh’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri led the pack in what has shaped up to be a banner year for both big-budget commercial blockbusters and quieter independent films.

There were a few surprises, of course, but perhaps the most pleasant one belonged to the category of Animated Shorts, which included films like “Garden Party,” “Lou,” “Negative Space,” “Revolting Rhymes,” and “Dear Basketball.”

That’s right. The short film that Kobe Bryant — together with Disney animator Glen Keane — produced based on his eponymous 2015 poem has been nominated for an Academy Award, the significance of which wasn’t lost on the Lakers legend.

