Kobe Bryant Gave His Hometown Eagles A Pep Talk Before A Huge Game Against The Rams

12.08.17 1 hour ago

Kobe Bryant is no longer in the day-to-day spotlight that comes with being a top-tier NBA player but he is certainly keeping busy. Since his retirement, the Los Angeles Lakers great has ventured into the business world but, aside from that, Bryant has also carved out plenty of time to bring counsel to current athletes. In recent days, Bryant has advised Gordon Hayward on injury recovery, provided insight to Stephen Curry on dealing with a finger ailment and, of course, challenged various NBA players to achieve greatness.

On Friday, though, Bryant took his advisory talents to the football world, as he was brought in to speak to the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles in advance of a Week 14 showdown against the Los Angeles Rams.

