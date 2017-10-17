Kobe Bryant Predicted That Donald Trump Would Be Elected President

10.17.17 34 mins ago

Getty Image

Kobe Bryant is many things, but perhaps the last one you’d consider him to be is a political soothsayer. And yet, a former teammate says he was just that when it came to the most recent presidential election.

Roy Hibbert appeared on The Watch podcast over at The Ringer and told a story about how he and Bryant would often talk politics while the two were Lakers teammates. In fact, Hibbert said that Kobe predicted that Donald Trump would become president well before election night.

“From the flight to L.A. to Philly, we would talk politics,” Hibbert said. “He was very insightful.”

