One Former NBA Player Shared A Story About Kobe Bryant’s Insane Work Ethic

#Kobe Bryant
08.05.17 1 hour ago 3 Comments

Getty Image

Even in retirement, the legend of Kobe Bryant’s incredible competitiveness and work ethic continues to grow. A former NBA player told a remarkable story about the incredible work ethic and competitiveness Bryant played with, even outside of the game.

Jay Williams was a Duke guard who played one season with the Chicago Bulls before a tragic motorcycle accident all but ended his playing career. He’s now an analyst with ESPN. But even Williams’ promising rookie season was enough to see Kobe’s willingness to work out harder than everyone else.

Williams said he was playing against the Lakers at the Staples Center and said he wanted to get there early to work harder than everyone else. He got there four hours early for a 7 p.m. start, but Kobe Bryant was already there working out.

TOPICS#Kobe Bryant
TAGSJAY WILLIAMSKOBE BRYANTLOS ANGELES LAKERS

