The Korean League All-Star Game Gave Us A Surprisingly Good Mannequin Challenge

01.24.17 1 hour ago

Subscribe to UPROXX

Let me pull up my pants to my stomach, smack my DVR to get it to work and tell you something: The Mannequin Challenge sucks. It lost Hillary Clinton the election. I can’t prove it but I know it. In half of them, there’s someone moving. You have all this time to set it up and one person can’t stand still for 45 seconds? Come on. I’m #TeamHarlemShake.

But let me tell you folks right now — the Mannequin Challenge from the Korean League All-Star Game is good.

It has a lot going for it. One, it’s unexpected. Everyone that saw this (not you all, because sorry) live didn’t see it coming. No one sent them a link to a video and had pretend to marvel at people standing still. It just happened. The genuine surprise really makes it.

And two, the degree of difficulty and coordination makes it. They had one shot at this. It’s like every video you’ve seen is a movie and this was live theater. That ball could have hit the rim and bounced anywhere. Everyone was on point from the benches to the guys on the court. 10/10.

On that note, please stop doing Mannequin Challenges. Let’s find a new meme for me to hate. Thank you.

TAGSmannequin challenge

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 1 week ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP