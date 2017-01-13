USA TODAY Sports

The single best thing about watching the 2016-17 New York Knicks has been Kristaps Porzingis. Nothing that happens over the course of a Knicks game – save for maybe the faces Jeff Hornacek makes when he’s mad – is more fun than watching the team’s 7’3 budding superstar show why he’s such an intriguing prospect on a near-nightly basis.

But lately, Porzingis has hit a bit of a rough patch. On Thursday night, Porzingis was in street clothes as the Knicks took on Chicago due to a sore left achilles. This is worrisome for the team because Porzingis missed three games earlier this year for the same injury – in fact, Hornacek said the team is unsure how long he’ll be sidelined this time.

According to the New York Daily News, Hornacek said he’s going to trust Porzingis and his feeling on whether he can play on the bum wheel.