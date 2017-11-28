Getty Image

Kristaps Porzingis is one of the guys who seems like he’ll have his own signature shoe in the not too distant future. The Knicks big man is signed to adidas, and seeing as how he is turning into a superstar in New York City, he’s the kind of guy that sneaker companies dream about.

But until the day comes where adidas gives him a signature kick, we’ll have to get by with Porzingis having fire player exclusive versions of other sneakers. For example, Porzingis has gotten his own Crazy Explosives in the past — 100 pairs were made, they were sold in New Jersey, and they were absolute fire.

Adidas decided to hook him up again on Monday night before the Knicks took on the Portland Trail Blazers. Nick DePaula of ESPN showed them off, and highlighted the detail that made them unique to Porzingis: The outsoles of the kicks include unicorns.