Kristaps Porzingis Was Helped To The Locker Room After Suffering An Ankle Injury Against Miami

#New York Knicks
11.29.17 12 mins ago

Getty Image

For the first time in years there is optimism in New York regarding the Knicks thanks to a hot start from their young star Kristaps Porzingis and a surprising 10-10 record at the quarter pole of the season.

However, on Wednesday night, Knicks fans were forced to hold their collective breaths as they watched their star go down with an apparent right ankle injury against the Heat, as Justise Winslow stepped on his right ankle, turning it sideways, as they both chased down a loose ball.

Oh no. Porzingis down with a nasty ankle injury…

