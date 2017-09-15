Kristaps Porzingis Has Chosen His Corner For The Huge Canelo-GGG Fight

#New York Knicks
09.15.17 26 mins ago

Getty Image

Just like everyone else in the sports world, Kristaps Porzingis has a rooting interest in the massive Canelo-GGG fight on Saturday. The difference between you and the New York Knicks forward, though, is that Porzingis can pick a side and then go meet that fighter personally to wish him luck.

Porzingis posted a photo on Instagram on Friday that made it clear he’s taken a side in the huge boxing match between Caneo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin set for Saturday night in Las Vegas. The Knicks star, who it appears will remain a Knicks star for the foreseeable future, even got some memorabilia out of the deal.

The photo appears to have been taken in New York, as there are Knicks logos in the background, but it was a clear sign that Porzingis has a dog in the fight on Saturday.

