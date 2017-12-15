Kristaps Porzingis Believes There’s ‘No One Answer’ For New York’s Success And Oklahoma City’s Struggles

#NBA Jumpstart #Oklahoma City Thunder #New York Knicks #Carmelo Anthony
12.15.17 40 mins ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

The NBA’s version of a reunion tour is in full swing this week, as Paul George stole the mid-week headlines with a return to the Indiana Pacers. The homecoming trips wrap up on Saturday as Carmelo Anthony and the Oklahoma City Thunder roll into New York to play the Knicks, and a team now-accustomed to weird road games will see Anthony deal with disappointed, jilted Knicks fans.

The two teams have already played in Oklahoma City this season, and after the game Anthony declared his story with the Knicks effectively ended. But returning to Madison Square Garden is much different than Kristaps Porzingis checking out Oklahoma, which is why both Porzingis and Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek were asked about Anthony. Namely, they were asked about whether it’s fair to pin the struggles New York had with ‘Melo in town, especially considering Oklahoma City hasn’t been able to get things going, either.

“There is no one answer, it’s just different situations and sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t,” Porzingis told Bleacher Report in a story published Friday. “It’s not like there’s one thing that can explain it, only one thing that you’re doing wrong. It’s not like that. It’s never like that.”

One of those answers in New York, of course, might be “Phil Jackson” if you asked both Anthony and Porzingis, but that’s neither here nor there. The point is that Kristaps isn’t willing to throw Anthony under the bus in either situation, but also that even those intimately associated with the failures in New York don’t know exactly what went wrong.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Jumpstart#Oklahoma City Thunder#New York Knicks#Carmelo Anthony
TAGSCARMELO ANTHONYKristaps PorzingisNBA JumpstartNEW YORK KNICKSOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER

Best Of 2017

The Best TV Images Of 2017

The Best TV Images Of 2017

12.15.17 3 hours ago 3 Comments
Pop Music’s Heroes, Villains, And In-Betweens In 2017

Pop Music’s Heroes, Villains, And In-Betweens In 2017

12.15.17 5 hours ago
The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

12.14.17 1 day ago
‘The Leftovers’ And ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Win The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

‘The Leftovers’ And ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Win The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

12.14.17 1 day ago 13 Comments
Check Google’s Top Travel Searches As You Make Your 2018 Travel List

Check Google’s Top Travel Searches As You Make Your 2018 Travel List

12.14.17 1 day ago
Remembering The Best Concerts Of 2017

Remembering The Best Concerts Of 2017

12.14.17 1 day ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP