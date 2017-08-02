Getty Image

Carmelo Anthony has probably played his final game as a member of the New York Knicks. For six and a half seasons, Anthony has been the star in New York and, while the team success hasn’t been what most Knicks fans hoped it would be, he was legitimately one of the league’s best offensive threats for some of those years.

Now, Anthony is ready to move on after the Knicks (mainly the since departed Phil Jackson) dragged him through the mud for the past year-plus in an effort to get him to waive his no-trade clause. Anthony has only one team on his mind with regards to waiving that clause, per reports, and that team is the Rockets where he can join forces with good friend Chris Paul and James Harden. The Cavaliers, who suddenly are in need of a trade partner for Kyrie Irving, have reportedly been removed from Anthony’s list of desired destinations due to their instability.

So, at some point, Anthony will likely be dealt to the Rockets thus turning over the Knicks’ kingdom to 22-year-old Kristaps Porzingis. Porzingis will enter his third season as the biggest star in the biggest media market in the NBA, and he’s doing everything he can this summer to prepare for that challenge — including watching Conor McGregor trash talk videos to build up his mental toughness.