Kristaps Porzingis has had quite the interesting summer. After his controversial decision to skip out on exit interviews with the Knicks due to (understandable) frustration with the organization, Porzingis found himself on the trade block as Phil Jackson looked to send a message to his young star that no one was untouchable. In the days leading up to the NBA Draft, rumors swirled about discussions the Knicks were having involving Porzingis, although nothing came to fruition on draft night and he remains in New York while Jackson is out.

We haven’t heard much from Porzingis this summer, who wasn’t communicative with the Knicks for much of the early offseason, but a recent interview with NBA.com’s Shaun Powell broke his silence about his offseason. Porzingis discussed Carmelo Anthony’s situation and glowed about what all he’s learned from Anthony, but the Knicks appear to be on their way to being his team when training camp starts.

That’s not an easy burden to bear as a 22-year-old, but Porzingis has handled the pressures of New York as well as you could expect any young player to through his first two seasons with the Knicks. This summer, as he told Powell, it’s been all about getting stronger as he gets ready for his third season in the NBA, both physically and mentally.