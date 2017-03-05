Getty Image

There may not be a single player in the NBA who takes more pride in their defense than Draymond Green. His ability to impact the game in a number of ways on offense makes him unique, but his ability to take players out of games on the other end of the floor is what makes him one of the best basketball players on earth.

Green can really put the clamps on any man. He does seem like he needs to get better at manning up unicorns, though. Green was trying to check Kristaps Porzingis on the wing during Golden State’s game against New York. Normally Green is in his wheelhouse when he’s guarding a 7-footer on the perimeter, but Porzingis is not normal.