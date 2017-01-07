Ranking The Top 5 NBA Centers Of All Time

Kristaps Porzingis Hit Giannis Antetokounmpo With A Filthy Dream Shake Move

01.06.17 1 hour ago

Fridays’ marquee match-up between the Knicks and Bucks doubled as a showcase for two of the NBA’s best unicorns. They met earlier in the week at Madison Square Garden, which culminated in a stunning game-winner at the buzzer by Giannis Antetokounmpo.

So early in the first quarter back in Milwaukee, Knicks center Kristaps Porzingis decided to exact a little revenge against his Bucks’ counterpart. We already knew that Porzingis has unlimited range on his shot, but it turns out he has a whole repertoire of back-to-the-basket moves as well.

After catching the ball in the high post, Porzingis backed the Greek Freak down with a couple of dribbles, then hit him with a deadly Dream Shake move that left Antetokounmpo wondering what happened. If he keeps expanding his game like this, the rest of the league will be in some serious trouble. He’s already arguably the Knicks’ best player and the clear franchise cornerstone for the future.

However, the latter has gotten the better of the match-up so far as the Bucks have a double-digit lead midway through the second quarter. Antetokounmpo is leading the way for Milwaukee with 16 points on 5-of-7 shooting, while Porzingis currently has nine points and three rebounds.

TAGSGiannis AntetokounmpoKristaps Porzingis

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 1 week ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP