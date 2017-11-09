Kristaps Porzingis’ Elbow Injury May Require An Offseason Procedure

Getty Image

Kristaps Porzingis sat out Wednesday night’s game against the Magic, as the Knicks’ young star was dealing with a pair of injuries and just wasn’t able to go on a back-to-back.

Porzingis was listed out with right elbow bursitis and a sprained left ankle. The latter injury occurred on his final drive of the game against the Hornets on Tuesday night, while the former is a nagging injury and one that’s more concerning for the Knicks’ superstar.

As Porzingis told reporters on Wednesday night, the elbow injury is something he’s been dealing with for some time, and it’s just a matter of pain management and keeping swelling down. Elbow bursitis can cause pretty severe swelling when it flares up after a hard hit and causes discomfort and difficulty in movement. The most memorable recent example of an athlete dealing with elbow bursitis was Blake Griffin, who, at times, looked like he had a softball under his skin.

The injury isn’t something that should keep him out an extended period of time, but this offseason Porzingis is considering doing something procedurally to try and fix it moving forward as he told reporters.