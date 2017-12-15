Getty Image

Knicks fans felt their collective hearts skip a beat on Thursday night, as Kristaps Porzingis had to leave the team’s game against Brooklyn with a knee injury. Not only did Porzingis have to head into the locker room, but he suffered a non-contact knee injury, which is the type of thing that could be perilous.

Porzingis was able to stand without any help after the game and said his knee didn’t hurt too bad, which was great news. And on Friday afternoon, the Knicks provided about as optimistic of an update as they could on their superstar big man.

The team announced that Porzingis didn’t suffer a serious injury and is only day-to-day with a sore left knee. There are questions about whether he will be able to play against the Thunder in Carmelo Anthony‘s homecoming on Saturday night, but otherwise, the team is making it sound like he won’t be sidelined for an extended period of time.