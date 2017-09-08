Joel Embiid Is Back To His Old Tricks In Recruiting Kristaps Porzingis To The Sixers

#Philadelphia 76ers #New York Knicks
09.08.17 1 min ago

Getty Image

Kristaps Porzingis is just 22 years old, but a portion of the basketball world is already worried about the Latvian big man wasting away with the New York Knicks. Much was made about Porzingis’ decision to skip an exit meeting with team brass and, in the aftermath, Phil Jackson’s public waffling on whether to trade him elsewhere.

Now, though, things appear to be calmer in New York, and the season is nearly here to cure many ills. However, Sixers big man Joel Embiid has recruited Porzingis in the past, and on Friday, the always entertaining future star was at it again.

First, Porzingis posted a seemingly harmless photo on Instagram, but he included the phrase “trust the process” as part of a caption.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia 76ers#New York Knicks
TAGSJOEL EMBIIDKristaps PorzingisNEW YORK KNICKSPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

What Unites Us

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 1 day ago 10 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 days ago 3 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 2 weeks ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP