Getty Image

Kristaps Porzingis is just 22 years old, but a portion of the basketball world is already worried about the Latvian big man wasting away with the New York Knicks. Much was made about Porzingis’ decision to skip an exit meeting with team brass and, in the aftermath, Phil Jackson’s public waffling on whether to trade him elsewhere.

Now, though, things appear to be calmer in New York, and the season is nearly here to cure many ills. However, Sixers big man Joel Embiid has recruited Porzingis in the past, and on Friday, the always entertaining future star was at it again.

First, Porzingis posted a seemingly harmless photo on Instagram, but he included the phrase “trust the process” as part of a caption.