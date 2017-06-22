Getty Image

With NBA Draft, free agency, and trade season upon us, the rumors are all over the place. But, perhaps the most outlandish trade rumors involve the most influential and relevant New York Knick since Patrick Ewing, and that’s Kristaps Porzingis. The “Zinger” as many call him, has been the most consistent performer on the Knicks and the unicorn of the organization.

However, Phil Jackson, president and GM of the Knicks, came out and explained that he is indeed fielding offers for the young, promising 21-year old. It’s yet another twist to the already wild career of Kristaps Porzingis, from being booed the day he was drafted to becoming the shining light in a dysfunctional organization up through finding himself the talk of trade discussions.

April 28th, 2014 – Declares for the 2014 NBA Draft and eventually withdraws

Porzingis was highly touted and drew interest from many NBA teams despite his age and unfamiliarity due to playing overseas. However, he wasn’t a consensus lottery pick. He ended up withdrawing his name from the Draft to play one more season with his European team to “develop his skills until the 2015 NBA Draft.” Porzingis went back to playing for his club team in Europe, Casajol Sevilla. He then won the 2014-2015 Rising Star award of the season.