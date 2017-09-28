Getty Image

After trading Carmelo Anthony to the Thunder, the Knicks have officially handed the keys to the franchise to third-year star Kristaps Porzingis. The 22-year-old Latvian will now lead the Knicks into a new era, one they hope can end the decade-plus long cycle of mediocrity they’ve been stuck in.

The start to the Porzingis era got off to a bit of a rocky start as the young star had to leave practice early on Thursday due to a “sore right knee,” per ESPN’s Ian Begley.