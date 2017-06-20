Teams Are Reportedly Lining Up To Try And Get Kristaps Porzingis From The Knicks

It’s only been one week and the NBA offseason has already gone off the rails. The No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft was traded, two superstars are on the trade market, the second best team in the league is trying to acquire one or both of them and also fired their GM, and now, because it wouldn’t be right to have a dysfunctional offseason without them, the New York Knicks have arrived.

The Knicks hold the No. 8 pick in the NBA Draft and a youth movement should theoretically be coming to Madison Square Garden. Carmelo Anthony could be out as soon as next summer if he exercises his early termination option or the Knicks can find a trade partner he’s interested in, and Kristaps Porzingis is clearly the future of the Knicks organization. Right?

Maybe not. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical, Phil Jackson is not outright refusing to deal Porzingis and this has created a “frenzy” of teams trying to pry the young star away from New York.

