Getty Image

The Bulls and Knicks game on Wednesday night probably wasn’t one anyone had circled on their calendars, but the two squads managed to produce one of the best games of the 2017-18 season in a double overtime thriller at Madison Square Garden.

The two squads were led by their 7-foot European youngsters as Lauri Markkanen and Kristaps Porzingis dueled in the Garden late, with Markkanen’s Bulls coming out on top 122-119 in double overtime. Markkanen finished (Finnished?) with a career-high 33 points and 10 rebounds, including an 8-of-15 night from the three-point line (tying a Bulls rookie record), including a big one to tie the game in overtime.