The NBA All-Star Skills Challenge is considered by many as simply a “warm-up” act for the main events in the three-point contest and slam dunk contest but it always provides significant entertainment for those who consume it. The 2017 contest was no different, as New York Knicks big man Kristaps Porzingis took home glory by outlasting Utah Jazz swingman Gordon Hayward in the head-to-head final round.

The duo of Porzingis and Hayward saved the best for last in what was an intriguing final round.