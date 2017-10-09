USA TODAY Sports

This Knicks season is all about the future, with Carmelo Anthony finally traded and in Oklahoma City. That means the team belongs to Kristaps Porzingis, who is entering his third season in the NBA.

Porzingis is the future for the Knicks, as a 7’3 big with range to the three-point line and ball-handling skills like a wing. The Knicks are hoping their unicorn can lead them into a new era and out of the nearly two decades of mediocrity that proceeded his arrival in New York.

That success, at least in terms of wins and losses, won’t come this season, but they want to see him develop into a true superstar and other younger players around him like Tim Hardaway Jr., Enes Kanter, and first round pick Frank Ntilikina take strides as the new core. On Sunday, the Knicks got a scare from Porzingis when he had to leave the game in the third quarter with a sore right hip and did not return.