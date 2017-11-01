Kristaps Porzingis’ Name Is Leading To Some Package Delivery Issues

Getty Image

Kristaps Porzingis might be a tricky name to say if you’re not a New York Knicks fan. Or maybe if you don’t follow basketball at all. But it’s not that complicated to say, and it certainly isn’t the hardest name to spell in the NBA.

In fact, Porzingis isn’t even the most hard-to-pronounce big in the Eastern Conference. That honor goes, of course, to Mr. “Letter Bro” himself, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

But having a difficult last name can be a problem, especially if you want to get your mail. On Wednesday, Porzingis shared on Twitter a bit of a mailing issue he is having where his name seems to be causing all the problems.