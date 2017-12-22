Getty Image

Kristaps Porzingis is the most important player on the Knicks in a number of ways. He’s the most talented young big man the franchise has had in some time. He’s marketable, and fans love him. And, more importantly, he’s a franchise player and young leader the Knicks need to build a franchise around.

Keeping Porzingis healthy is a huge priority for the team, especially after he suffered a non-contact ankle injury earlier in the season. But the man responsible for keeping Porzingis strong and healthy is not an employee of the Knicks organization.

The New York Daily News published a feature about Porzingis’ personal trainer, Dr. Carlon Colker, on Thursday. The trainer is described in detail as an incredibly muscular guy who asked the writer, Stefan Bondy, to try pushing him over multiple times.

Porzingis raves about Colker and the way he’s managed his strength and stamina, especially over the last offseason.