Kristaps Porzingis May Have Skipped His Knicks Exit Interview Because His Coach Called Him A ‘P*ssy’

#Phil Jackson #New York Knicks
08.30.17 5 mins ago

Getty Image

Kristaps Porzingis has had a tenuous summer with the New York Knicks. The word “peculiar” comes to mind, actually, but that one was used by Kyrie Irving shortly before his request for a trade out of Cleveland became public knowledge.

It’s unfair to group Porzingis and Irving under the same adjective, mostly because Porzingis hasn’t asked for a trade out of New York. That hasn’t stopped him from being the center of a number of his own trade rumors, including for Irving himself.

Much of that trade talk stems from the fact that he skipped his postseason exit interview with the team. At the time, it was framed as a move that spoke to Porzingis’ frustrations with Phil Jackson and his desire to trade away Carmelo Anthony, among other Jackson-related grievances.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Phil Jackson#New York Knicks
TAGSJeff HornacekKristaps PorzingisNEW YORK KNICKSPHIL JACKSON

What Unites Us

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 5 days ago 4 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 6 days ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 2 weeks ago 31 Comments
It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

08.15.17 2 weeks ago 53 Comments
Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

08.10.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP