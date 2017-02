Kristaps Porzingis limps off to the locker room with an apparent injury pic.twitter.com/2Q4jhgH93F — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) February 24, 2017

The most skilled player in the NBA suffered an injury on Thursday night. During New York’s nationally televised game in Cleveland, Kristaps Porzingis sprained his right ankle. He will not return to the game.

Kristaps Porzingis (sprained right ankle) will not return. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) February 24, 2017

The injury occurred late in the second quarter. By the time TNT showed Porzingis making his way to the locker room with a noticeable limp, it was halftime.