Kristaps Porzingis Returns To The Knicks Lineup, But Another Key Piece Will Miss Two Weeks

#NBA Jumpstart #New York Knicks
12.05.17 23 mins ago

Getty Image

The Knicks have been a surprisingly solid squad through 23 games of the 2017-18 season, posting an 11-12 record and looking like a team a bit more ahead of schedule in their rebuild than many anticipated.

Kristaps Porzingis is the star of the Knicks and is the key reason for their strong start, averaging 25.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per game so far. Porzingis has missed the last two games for New York after leaving early in their contest against the Heat last week with a scary looking ankle injury, but on Wednesday, the star will be back in the lineup against the Grizzlies.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Jumpstart#New York Knicks
TAGSKristaps PorzingisNBA JumpstartNEW YORK KNICKS

The RX

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

12.01.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 months ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 months ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP