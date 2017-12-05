Getty Image

The Knicks have been a surprisingly solid squad through 23 games of the 2017-18 season, posting an 11-12 record and looking like a team a bit more ahead of schedule in their rebuild than many anticipated.

Kristaps Porzingis is the star of the Knicks and is the key reason for their strong start, averaging 25.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per game so far. Porzingis has missed the last two games for New York after leaving early in their contest against the Heat last week with a scary looking ankle injury, but on Wednesday, the star will be back in the lineup against the Grizzlies.