Kristaps Porzingis Admits He Is ‘So Tired Right Now’ As The Knicks Struggles Continue

01.04.18 1 hour ago

Rest is a big topic of discussion in the NBA this season, just like it was last year. The league has legislated resting players a bit more this year after teams essentially booted entire games by resting starters and deciding to focus on more important division matchups or get players ready for the postseason.

It was a move that was derided by many fans and especially former players, who Played The Right Way™ when they were in the league and surely would never have given consideration to resting their bodies. But the fact of the matter is the way athletes take care of themselves is different these days, and by different, I mostly mean better.

And the fatigue and grind of the NBA season is very real. Take Kristaps Porzingis, the New York Knicks superstar who admitted despite a fitness program designed to keep him fresh, he’s feeling it this season.

