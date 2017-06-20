Knicks Fans Went Ballistic On Phil Jackson Over The Kristaps Porzingis Trade Rumors

06.20.17 50 mins ago

USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks made their NBA rumor season debut in a blaze of glory on Tuesday when reports emerged from the Big Apple that Phil Jackson was not ruling out trading Kristaps Porzingis when the young star’s name came up in conversations with other teams.

Considering Porzingis is a 22-year-old budding star under two more years of team control for less than $6 million and then will be a restricted free agent, it’s stunning that Jackson wouldn’t take him off the market completely. The report was made worse by the revelation that the Knicks haven’t even spoken with Porzingis since he skipped exit interviews after the end of the regular season.

It felt strange having so much craziness going on in the NBA offseason without so much as a mention of the Knicks, but luckily all that has changed and the Knicks are here to bring some added dysfunction to the party. Phil Jackson was already almost universally despised by Knicks fans for his treatment of Carmelo Anthony last year, coupled with the signings of Joakim Noah and Derrick Rose that crippled the Knicks’ cap space in the name of bringing on aging or injured veterans past their primes.

