Kristaps Porzingis entered the 2017-2018 NBA season in a weird spot. The talented big man was finally the centerpiece for the New York Knicks in the aftermath of the Carmelo Anthony saga and, given his immense upside, there was real intrigue at the thought of what Porzingis could do. On the flip side, the Knicks openly shopped him over the summer and, well, expectations for the team itself were not very high.

On cue, Porzingis has absolutely exploded to the tune of career-highs virtually across the board and, on Tuesday evening, he reminded everyone of his unicorn-like powers with an exhibition against Hornets big man Cody Zeller.

PORZINGOD!!

Yes, that is Zeller (a real, live NBA rotation center) being blocked four times on one possession, with three in a row coming from Porzingis in emphatic fashion.

