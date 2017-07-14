We Miss Kevin Durant's Old Twitter Feed

An NBATV Reporter Became A Meme During Summer League

#NBA Summer League 2017
07.14.17 38 mins ago

Getty Image

There’s an old saying in the broadcast world that if you’re on-air long enough, you’re going to eventually say something you’ll regret. That’s what happened to NBATV reporter Kristen Ledlow at Summer League in Las Vegas on Friday when she was speaking about Isaiah Thomas and her comments suddenly and effortlessly took a sharp left turn off the vertiginous cliffs of Freudian innuendo.

Ledlow immediately realized how viewers would inevitably seize up on the double entendre in that statement, and the expression on her face afterward said it all. No matter how photogenic you normally are – and the on-air talent in the sports media world tend to be very camera-friendly – every now and then we all get caught at a bad angle, especially in uncomfortable moments like these.

Thankfully, she has a good sense of humor about it.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Summer League 2017
TAGSISAIAH THOMASKristen LedlowNBA Summer League 2017NBATV

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

07.14.17 5 hours ago
Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

07.13.17 1 day ago 10 Comments
Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

07.11.17 3 days ago 4 Comments
Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 1 week ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 2 weeks ago 27 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP