The defending NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers got better on Thursday evening, as the team reportedly went out and acquired Kyle Korver from the Atlanta Hawks.

Vertical Sources with @ShamsCharania: Atlanta is finalizing a deal to send guard Kyle Korver to the Cleveland Cavaliers. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) January 6, 2017

Korver would provide LeBron James and the Cavaliers with a nice addition of spacing on the wing. The 35-year-old swingman was a key cog on Atlanta’s 60-win team during the 2014-2015 season, making the All-Star team, and he continues to be a stellar three-point threat. In addition, Korver serves as an underrated positional defender and fills a presumed role for Cleveland, especially in the absence of J.R. Smith.