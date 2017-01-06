The defending NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers got better on Thursday evening, as the team reportedly went out and acquired Kyle Korver from the Atlanta Hawks.
Korver would provide LeBron James and the Cavaliers with a nice addition of spacing on the wing. The 35-year-old swingman was a key cog on Atlanta’s 60-win team during the 2014-2015 season, making the All-Star team, and he continues to be a stellar three-point threat. In addition, Korver serves as an underrated positional defender and fills a presumed role for Cleveland, especially in the absence of J.R. Smith.
