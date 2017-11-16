Getty Image

A highlight-reel play is usually best when it results in a made basket, but on rare occasions, a play or sequence is just so good that it needs to be celebrated. That’s what happened on Wednesday night during the Sixers-Lakers game at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The prime-time showdown between these two teams was understandably billed as a marquee match-up between some of the league’s brightest young stars such as Lonzo Ball, Joel Embiid, and Ben Simmons, but as has been standard operating procedure so far during his very brief career, Kyle Kuzma threatened to steal the spotlight.

He would’ve done so in spectacular fashion had he actually hammered home this wild dunk attempt on Embiid during the second quarter. Instead, he was only rewarded with free throws and a knowing look and laugh from Embiid after the near destruction of the Philadelphia star.