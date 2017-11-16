Kyle Kuzma’s Attempted Dunk On Joel Embiid Was So Crazy The Sixers’ Star Could Only Laugh

#Philadelphia 76ers #LA Lakers
11.16.17 16 mins ago

Getty Image

A highlight-reel play is usually best when it results in a made basket, but on rare occasions, a play or sequence is just so good that it needs to be celebrated. That’s what happened on Wednesday night during the Sixers-Lakers game at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The prime-time showdown between these two teams was understandably billed as a marquee match-up between some of the league’s brightest young stars such as Lonzo Ball, Joel Embiid, and Ben Simmons, but as has been standard operating procedure so far during his very brief career, Kyle Kuzma threatened to steal the spotlight.

He would’ve done so in spectacular fashion had he actually hammered home this wild dunk attempt on Embiid during the second quarter. Instead, he was only rewarded with free throws and a knowing look and laugh from Embiid after the near destruction of the Philadelphia star.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia 76ers#LA Lakers
TAGSJOEL EMBIIDkyle kuzmaLA LAKERSPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP