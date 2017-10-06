Getty Image

When you hear people discussing a rookie on the Los Angeles Lakers, there’s about a 99.99999 percent chance that person is talking about Lonzo Ball. But thanks to Joon Lee of Bleacher Report, we got a look at Kyle Kuzma, a rookie forward who the Lakers received in the trade that sent D’Angelo Russell and Timofey Mozgov to Brooklyn.

Kuzma grew up in Flint, Mich., and explained that he needed to get away from the various issues that impacted the city if he wanted to pursue his dream of playing basketball, saying he viewed the sport as his way out.

As he told Lee, “I didn’t want to go back there. I wanted to explore the world and explore life. I wanted to have more to life than Flint.”

While he had high hopes for himself, Kuzma didn’t get much attention at Bentley Senior High School in Michigan, boasting offers from smaller schools. So he decided to do a post grad year, leaving his mother, Karri, for the first time in his life, which led to the two of them crying before he left for Rise Academy in Philadelphia.