One Of The Lakers’ Lesser-Heralded Rookies May Have A Better Story Than Lonzo Ball

#LA Lakers
10.06.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

When you hear people discussing a rookie on the Los Angeles Lakers, there’s about a 99.99999 percent chance that person is talking about Lonzo Ball. But thanks to Joon Lee of Bleacher Report, we got a look at Kyle Kuzma, a rookie forward who the Lakers received in the trade that sent D’Angelo Russell and Timofey Mozgov to Brooklyn.

Kuzma grew up in Flint, Mich., and explained that he needed to get away from the various issues that impacted the city if he wanted to pursue his dream of playing basketball, saying he viewed the sport as his way out.

As he told Lee, “I didn’t want to go back there. I wanted to explore the world and explore life. I wanted to have more to life than Flint.”

While he had high hopes for himself, Kuzma didn’t get much attention at Bentley Senior High School in Michigan, boasting offers from smaller schools. So he decided to do a post grad year, leaving his mother, Karri, for the first time in his life, which led to the two of them crying before he left for Rise Academy in Philadelphia.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LA Lakers
TAGSkyle kuzmaLA LAKERS

The RX

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 5 hours ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 7 hours ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 1 day ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 1 day ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 1 week ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP