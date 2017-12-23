Getty Image

The Toronto Raptors have been a strong Eastern Conference team for quite a while but that regular season success has not translated into national recognition in the form of a Christmas Day assignment. In fact, the team hasn’t appeared on the NBA’s flagship regular season day since 2001 and, obviously, none of the current players were around to experience that particular endeavor.

This season, the Raptors are off to a tremendous start that includes a 22-8 record and the NBA’s third-best net rating (trailing only the Warriors and Rockets) but, with the schedule coming out before the downbeat of the campaign, Toronto will be off with the majority of the league on Dec. 25.

Marc Spears of ESPN’s The Undefeated caught up with Toronto’s dynamic backcourt of Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan this week and the duo made it quite clear that they would love to be featured on the regular season’s biggest stage.