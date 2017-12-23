Kyle Lowry And DeMar DeRozan Desperately Want The Raptors To Play On Christmas

#NBA Jumpstart
12.23.17 21 hours ago

Getty Image

The Toronto Raptors have been a strong Eastern Conference team for quite a while but that regular season success has not translated into national recognition in the form of a Christmas Day assignment. In fact, the team hasn’t appeared on the NBA’s flagship regular season day since 2001 and, obviously, none of the current players were around to experience that particular endeavor.

This season, the Raptors are off to a tremendous start that includes a 22-8 record and the NBA’s third-best net rating (trailing only the Warriors and Rockets) but, with the schedule coming out before the downbeat of the campaign, Toronto will be off with the majority of the league on Dec. 25.

Marc Spears of ESPN’s The Undefeated caught up with Toronto’s dynamic backcourt of Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan this week and the duo made it quite clear that they would love to be featured on the regular season’s biggest stage.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Jumpstart
TAGSDEMAR DEROZANKYLE LOWRYNBA JumpstartTORONTO RAPTORS

Best Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 2 days ago 3 Comments
The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

12.21.17 3 days ago 6 Comments
Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

12.21.17 3 days ago
The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

12.20.17 4 days ago 4 Comments
The Best Movies Of 2017

The Best Movies Of 2017

, , and 12.20.17 4 days ago 47 Comments
In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

12.19.17 5 days ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP