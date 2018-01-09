Kyle Lowry Was Carried Off The Floor After A Scary Fall Onto His Back

01.08.18 1 hour ago

Sportsnet via Twitter/SNFaizalKhamisa

The Toronto Raptors have the second best record in the Eastern Conference at 28-10 and managed to escape Brooklyn with a 114-113 overtime win over the Nets on Monday night.

Up until Monday night, the Raptors had been one of the East’s healthiest teams, at least as far as top players, with their stars Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan appearing in all 38 games and Serge Ibaka appearing in 34. However, in the overtime period, the team suffered a major scare when Lowry landed hard on his back on an attempted rebound.

TAGSKYLE LOWRYTORONTO RAPTORS

