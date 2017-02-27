The Raptors Will Be Without Kyle Lowry For An Extended Period Of Time

Getty Image

When the cameras caught Kyle Lowry with a giant ice pack wrapped around his wrist during the All-Star Game in New Orleans, Raptors fans heaved a collective gasp. Their fears weren’t quelled any when the team announced he would miss their first game following the break last Friday night in Boston.

It was at that point that Raptors coach Dwane Casey admitted that Lowry’s wrist injury was more serious than anyone initially thought, while acknowledging that his All-Star point guard could miss extended time. Now, according to a new report, we have a much clearer idea as to the nature of the problem and what the time-table might be for his return.