The Raptors Will Be Without Kyle Lowry For An Extended Period Of Time

02.27.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

When the cameras caught Kyle Lowry with a giant ice pack wrapped around his wrist during the All-Star Game in New Orleans, Raptors fans heaved a collective gasp. Their fears weren’t quelled any when the team announced he would miss their first game following the break last Friday night in Boston.

It was at that point that Raptors coach Dwane Casey admitted that Lowry’s wrist injury was more serious than anyone initially thought, while acknowledging that his All-Star point guard could miss extended time. Now, according to a new report, we have a much clearer idea as to the nature of the problem and what the time-table might be for his return.

TAGSKYLE LOWRYTORONTO RAPTORS

Around The Web

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 7 hours ago
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP