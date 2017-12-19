Knicks Center Kyle O’Quinn Has Become The ‘Bar Mitzvah Man’ In New York

#NBA Jumpstart #New York Knicks
12.19.17 19 mins ago

Getty Image

Kyle O’Quinn has become an important role player for the Knicks in their surprisingly strong start to the 2017-18 season. At 16-14, the Knicks are firmly in the playoff hunt in the Eastern Conference, and with so many question marks coming into the season regarding everyone on the roster not named Kristaps Porzingis, it’s taken the emergence of plyaers like O’Quinn to get them there.

O’Quinn is averaging 6.5 points and 6.0 rebounds in just over 16 minutes per game off of the bench, an impressive level of production in such limited minutes that has also yielded one of the team’s best net ratings at +4.0 when on the court. Now in his third season in New York, O’Quinn is finding himself comfortable in his role not only on the court but also in his newfound home city.

The Knicks center has found himself a new calling off the court that few would have ever guessed he would have (including himself) as New York’s “Bar Mitzvah Man.” That title comes from his own mouth, but O’Quinn has apparently become a regular at bar and bat mitzvahs all over town.

