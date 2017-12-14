Kyrie Irving Unveiled His New Nike Kyrie 4 Sneaker On Instagram

#Kyrie Irving #NBA Jumpstart #Nike
12.14.17 54 mins ago

YouTube/Nightwing2302

Kyrie Irving has been playing the first quarter of the 2017-18 NBA season in the Nike Kyrie 3, the ever-popular third edition of his signature sneaker.

While the 3 was one of 2016-17’s most popular basketball shoes, a new year means it’s time for a bit of a change and a new edition. While some like Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Damian Lillard, and LeBron James have had their latest signatures on the market, we’ve been waiting for guys like Irving and James Harden to drop their new signature kicks.

On Thursday, Irving gave us our first official look at his new sneaker and the “Confetti” colorway on Instagram. The pink, gray, and blue colorway certainly pops and fans of the early models of the Kyrie sneaker will notice an awful lot of similarities between this one and his previous sneakers, as it’s a clear evolution from the 3 rather than a stark departure like LeBron took with the 15.

