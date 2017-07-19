We Miss Kevin Durant's Old Twitter Feed

Kyrie Irving Got Called Out On The Red Carpet For Ignoring Andre Iguodala’s Texts

#Golden State Warriors #Cleveland Cavaliers
07.19.17 38 mins ago

Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers are direct rivals and, with that in mind, players are divided on both sides. In today’s NBA, the lines are often blurred by associations off the floor but, for the most part, it is fairly clear that the relationship between players on the two teams is not always friendly.

Still, there are instances in which individuals might want to reach out to one another and such an instance happened recently between Warriors forward Andre Iguodala and Cavaliers All-Star guard Kyrie Irving. In short, Iguodala sent Irving a text and, well, it wasn’t reciprocated.

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSANDRE IGUODALACLEVELAND CAVALIERSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKYRIE IRVING

