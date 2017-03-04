The Best Point Guards In The NBA Right Now

Kyrie Irving Busted Out An And1 Mixtape Move Against The Hawks

03.03.17 22 mins ago

Getty Image

Kyrie Irving is an absolute wizard with the basketball, and he might very well have the best handles the league has ever seen. He put them on full display against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night at Philips Arena. With just over two minutes remaining in the opening quarter, Uncle Drew got loose in the open court against a pair of Hawks defenders, then proceeded to dribble between his legs with one hand, faking out both of them and finishing at the rim with an acrobatic layup.

Around The Web

TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSKYRIE IRVING
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP