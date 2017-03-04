Kyrie Irving Busted Out An And1 Mixtape Move Against The Hawks

Getty Image

Kyrie Irving is an absolute wizard with the basketball, and he might very well have the best handles the league has ever seen. He put them on full display against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night at Philips Arena. With just over two minutes remaining in the opening quarter, Uncle Drew got loose in the open court against a pair of Hawks defenders, then proceeded to dribble between his legs with one hand, faking out both of them and finishing at the rim with an acrobatic layup.