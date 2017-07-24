UPROXX At The ESPY's

The Celtics Are Rumored To Have Interest In A Kyrie Irving Trade

#Cleveland Cavaliers #Boston Celtics
07.24.17 2 hours ago

There is one thing you can be assured of when a star player comes up in trade talks, which is the Boston Celtics will be involved in rumors. Kyrie Irving is a star that is now squarely on the trade block after requesting to be dealt by the Cavaliers and it didn’t take long for us to get our first report that the Celtics have inquired about adding Irving.

That report comes to us courtesy of ESPN’s Zach Lowe, who said that Boston has called the Cavaliers — along with many others around the league — to test the waters and figure out what Cleveland’s asking price is. Lowe also reports the Celtics would like to be “kept in the loop” by Cleveland regarding Irving trade talks so they can figure out whether they can beat any offers the Cavs may be considering before making a deal.

