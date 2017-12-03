



Getty Image

The Boston Celtics have the best record in the NBA. After Saturday afternoon’s 116-111 win over the Phoenix Suns, Boston moved to 20-4 on the year. While it’s early in the year and the Cleveland Cavaliers are on fire right now, the team has established themselves among the NBA’s elite through this point in the season.

But Kyrie Irving believes this assessment is incorrect. The dynamic scoring guard met with the media after scoring 19 points in the win, and was asked about the Celtics being the first team to reach the 20-win mark on the season.

In Irving’s eyes, this doesn’t really mean much of anything. While some may say that this is proof that the Celtics are one of the league’s great teams, Irving says the team still have a way to go.



Kyrie Irving on Boston being first team to 20 wins: "I’m not necessarily surprised. I think that the surprise is coming from outside of the locker room. … We still have a long way to go to consider ourselves a great team, before anyone considers that, which we understand." pic.twitter.com/FOfB0yNuSM — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) December 2, 2017

It’s an interesting mindset from Irving. On one hand, the Celtics have the best record in the league and generally have looked fantastic this year. For a team that was more or less assembled over the offseason, Boston has looked like a squad that has been playing together forever and has championship aspirations.

But on the other, and this is probably what Irving was trying to say, the Celtics still haven’t really won anything. Sure, it has a good record through 24 games, but in a league where greatness is defined by championships, this Celtics squad won’t be able to earn one for a few more months. Plus like any team that is folding in new pieces, there’s still plenty of room to grow after 24 games.

Basically, it’s totally fair to think that Boston can (and will) get better. Whether that means they can become great or that they’re great right now but can still remains to be seen. We’ll find out for sure once the postseason rolls around.