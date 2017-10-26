Getty Image

Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics are, understandably, very concerned about player safety following the severe ankle injury suffered by Gordon Hayward in their opener. Hayward’s absence, along with Marcus Smart’s ankle issues, have left them shorthanded on the wing and simply trying to keep themselves in the race for a quality seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

On Thursday night, the Celtics will play the Bucks in the “Return to the MECCA” game, where the Bucks will wear throwbacks and the game will be played next door to the Bucks current arena in the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, where the team played its inaugural season 50 years ago.

Not only will the Bucks rock throwback uniforms, but they have a specially made throwback court for the occasion that looks fantastic.